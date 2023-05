IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Fans Sleep At Station After CSK vs GT Final Gets Postponed, Visuals Go Viral, Check Here

MS Dhoni is one of the most famous names the game of cricket has ever produced. Every time he walks out to bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or is shown on the screen by the cameraman, the level of roar from the fans is just unexplainable. On Sunday (May 28), thousands of MSD lovers gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. However, the game was called off due to bad weather conditions and the final was postponed to Monday (May 29).

After the game got canceled, pictures of CSK fans sleeping at the Ahmedabad railway station went viral. Checkout the visuals below:

It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out the reserve day for CSK vs GT final?

The grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been heavily affected by rain, disrupting the plans of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, who eagerly await their turn to take the field.

Heavy rainfall has delayed the toss on Sunday. The rain had stopped around 8:55 pm and players began to warm up in anticipation of the start of the match, considering the cut-off time was 9:35 pm.

Before that could materialise, the rain came back with even greater intensity. The covers were put on again. The match officials felt that the game would not be able to take place. 00:06 IST (Monday, May 29) was the cut off time and the contest was called off at 22:54 IST and moved into a reserve day.

As the reserve day approaches, the pressing question remains: What if it continues to rain on Monday and what will happen if the final gets washed out?

Cut-offs for a rain delay on Reserve Day-

In case of a rain delay, the rules for the cut-off time on Reserve Day remain the same as it was for Sunday.

The match will start losing overs from 9:35 pm. From that time onwards, the match will keep getting shorter with the cut-off time for a five-over match being 12:06 am (Tuesday).

If there is additional rain, there will be an opportunity to resolve the outcome with a Super Over. To ensure readiness for this scenario, the outfield and pitch must be prepared no later than 1:20 AM IST.

What happens if no play is possible on Reserve Day as well?

In case the entire match is washed off, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.

That means, if the reserved day got washed out then the defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the IPL title by virtue of topping the league table.

Weather prediction for Monday-

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm around 5 PM IST, expected to last about an hour. But there is no rain forecasted during the match hours, the prospects of a full 20-over match are entirely possible. This indicates that both fans and players can look forward to an uninterrupted and exciting showdown.