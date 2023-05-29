IPL 2023 Final CSK Vs GT Reserve Day Weather Report: After A Sunny Morning, Late Afternoon Brings Rain Prediction In Ahmedabad

The final match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League faced an unfortunate delay due to heavy rain, resulting in no play on the scheduled day. The clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was pushed to the Reserve Day, which fell on Monday. Fans and officials hoped that the weather conditions would allow for a full 40-over contest to determine the champion. The anticipation among fans shifted to the weather forecast for the Reserve Day at Motera, Gujarat.

The disappointment of seeing cricketing action halted by rain is unparalleled. Thankfully, the IPL 2023 final had a Reserve Day in place to accommodate such circumstances. The forecast for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday indicated a high likelihood of a complete 40-over match. According to Accuweather, the skies were expected to remain mostly clear throughout the day, with only a 3% chance of rain at night. Even the hourly weather forecast suggested negligible chances of rain. Although there was a slight possibility of rain during the day, the match timings aligned with clearer skies. IPL confirmed that fans who had purchased tickets for the match on Sunday would be able to attend the rescheduled match on Monday with the same tickets.

"The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," tweeted the IPL.

This was the first time in IPL history that the summit clash had to be moved to a reserve day. The decision to postpone the match came as a shock to the enthusiastic fans present in the stadium, as well as those eagerly awaiting the finale from the comfort of their homes. The official announcement by the IPL, made around 11 PM, put an end to the speculations surrounding the fate of the final match. Overall, the rain-induced suspension of the IPL 2023 final stirred disappointment among cricket fans but offered a glimmer of hope for a thrilling conclusion on the Reserve Day.