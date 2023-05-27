topStoriesenglish2614318
LIVE Updates | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score: Shivam Dube Vs Noor Ahmad And Rashid Khan, Key Battle To Lookout For

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:26 PM IST|Source:

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face each other in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition on Sunday. It is a re-match between the two sides who faced each other in Qualifier 1 and match no. 1 of the IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT who are looking to defend their title back-to-back this year. Shubman Gill is in red-hot form this year as he has smashed three hundred in his last three games played for the Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see how the young bowling unit of the four-time IPL champions go up against him.

For Chennai, Shivam Dube has been impressive throughout the season but in the previous clash he was trapped by the Gujarat Titans spin bowling at the Chepauk. However, the match will take place this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

27 May 2023
16:26 PM

16:10 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: One final practice

The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have gathered once again for their last practice session of he season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans can watch the practice session, checkout the details below.

15:56 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final Match

Hello and welcome to the final match coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 2023 IPL title. Follow all key updates from the blockbuster finale here.

