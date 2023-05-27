LIVE Updates | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score: Shivam Dube Vs Noor Ahmad And Rashid Khan, Key Battle To Lookout For
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Final
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face each other in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition on Sunday. It is a re-match between the two sides who faced each other in Qualifier 1 and match no. 1 of the IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT who are looking to defend their title back-to-back this year. Shubman Gill is in red-hot form this year as he has smashed three hundred in his last three games played for the Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see how the young bowling unit of the four-time IPL champions go up against him.
For Chennai, Shivam Dube has been impressive throughout the season but in the previous clash he was trapped by the Gujarat Titans spin bowling at the Chepauk. However, the match will take place this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have gathered once again for their last practice session of he season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 2023 IPL title.