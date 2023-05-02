Watch: Old Video Of Gambhir Handing His Man Of The Match Award To Kohli Goes Viral

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are the hottest topics in the town at the moment. The duo was involved in an ugly heated exchange after the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. In the aftermath of the ugly incident, an old video clip of Gambhir and Kohli is going viral on the social media platform. The video shows Gautam Gambhir handing his Player of the Match award to a young Virat Kohli who at that time scored his first century for India ODI cricket.

Watch the video here:

Old memories between Kohli & Gambhir pic.twitter.com/tmE1BNF0ja May 1, 2023

(Explained: How One Thing Led To Another, Reasons Behind Kohli And Gambhir's Heated Argument After LSG vs RCB Match)

The video is from 2009 when India and Sri Lanka locked horns in a ODI match. While chasing 316 runs, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir stitched up a huge partnership of 224 runs helping India secure a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Gambhir scored 150 in that game while Kohli got his maiden ton. (Watch: Virat Kohli Shows Shoe To Naveen-ul-Haq As Duo Gets Engaged In Heated Exchange)

"I didn't do anything I shouldn’t have done. You might go on to score 100 international hundreds, which I am sure he will because that’s the kind of player he is but you will always remember your first international hundred. I remember my first international hundred that was in Bangladesh and the first ODI hundred against Sri Lanka,” Gambhir had said.

Kohli, Gambhir, and Naveen fined by BCCI

Both Kohli and Gambhir who became the center of attraction after the match were fined 100 percent of their match fees after admitting to Level 2 offenses in IPL's Code of Conduct. Lucknow Super Giants’ bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was been fined 50 percent of his match fees for his actions as well.