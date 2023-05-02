Watch: Virat Kohli Shows Shoe To Naveen-ul-Haq As Duo Gets Engaged In Heated Exchange

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq got into an ugly tussle during the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash as the RCB star was seen doing a shoe dust gesture towards the 23-year-old Afghanistan international. It all happened when Kohli was sledging the youngster and Naveen did not take it lightly. Amit Mishra was seen trying to calm down Kohli but he soon stepped away following which Kohli was spotted showing his shoe at Naveen.

Virat Kohli vs Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir #LSGvsRCBpic.twitter.com/2ZMdVcgDWw — Ayush Gupta (@ayush_gupta45) May 1, 2023

After the incident, Kohli posted a story on his official Instagram handle which said,"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Later, Naveen-ul-Haq took to Instagram Story to post, "You get what you deserve that`s how it should be and that`s how it goes."

The quote is attributed to the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus. RCB had bowled LSG out for 108, scoring 126/9 in 20 overs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and Kohli celebrated the fall of the hosts with his trademark aggression. He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd. Things started to heat up as both teams came face to face to shake hands with each other when Kohli and Naveen were seen involved in an exchange of words.

How much were the three stars fined?

Kohli and Gambhir were once again involved in a heated exchange after a low-scoring match, which RCB won by 18 runs. Both of them were subsequently fined 100 per cent of their match fees after admitting to Level 2 offences in IPL’s Code of Conduct. Apart from this, Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the IPL statement added.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir animatedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.