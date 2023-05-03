IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Delhi Capitals Remain Last Despite Win, Mohammad Shami Zooms To Top

Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up just their third win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, defeating table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans by five runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. David Warner’s DC moved up to 6 points from 9 matches but remain in last position due to their poor net run-rate.

DC have a NRR of -0.768 as compared to -0.147 of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and -0.577 of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – both of whom have 6 points as well. Hardik Pandya’s GT remain on top of the points table with 12 points from 9 matches.

However, one among Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) can join GT on 12 points tonight if they manage to win their matches on Wednesday. LSG are facing off against CSK in match no. 45 in Lucknow in the afternoon game while PBKS are up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match No. 46 in Mohali in the evening game.

Shubman Gill, David Warner remain static in Orange Cap race

GT and DC opener Shubman Gill and David Warner remained in 6th and 7th position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after failing with the bat on Tuesday night. Gill, who scored 6, has 339 runs from 9 matches with three fifties while Warner, who scored 2, has 308 runs in 9 games with 4 fifties.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis retains the Orange Cap and has 466 runs from 9 matches with five fifties to his name. Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is in second place with 428 runs in 9 matches so far.

CSK opener Devon Conway is in third place with 414 runs in 9 matches with five fifties and can add to his tally against LSG on Wednesday.

Mohammad Shami grabs Purple Cap

GT pacer Mohammad Shami, who was the ‘Player of the Match’ against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, has become the new Purple Cap holder after claiming 4/11. Shami now has 17 wickets from 9 matches, same as CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande but his average of 14.52 is far better than Deshpande’s 21.7.

#MohammedShami storms to the top with a four-fer against Delhi Capitals and #FafduPlessis retains his Orange cap after the 44th match in IPL 2023.#IPL2023 #GTvsDC pic.twitter.com/YDYJ7YRZpv — CricTelegraph (@CricTelegraph) May 3, 2023

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan moved up to 4th place and now has 15 wickets from 9 matches, same as RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj in third and PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh.