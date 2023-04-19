Rohit Sharma Hints National Call-Up For Tilak Varma After MI Beat SRH In IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' (MI) batter Tilak Varma has resumed in IPL 2023 from where he left in IPL 2022. Varma was MI's best batter last season with a total of 397 runs in 14 games. The runs came at an average of 36.09 and strike rate of 131.02. In his first match in IPL 2023, Varma smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 46 balls off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), taking off in new season in style. So far in this season, he has accumulated 214 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.50 and strike rate of 158.52. Quite clearly, Varma has shown improvement in his batting this year as he is striking more cleanly and quickly. The 20-year-old's 17-ball 37 was crucial in MI's 14-run win over SRH the other night.

Rohit is impressed with Tilak

MI captain Rohit Sharma cannot stop praising the Hyderabad-born cricketer, who has shown immense maturity while batting in the middle order. Rohit, who is also Team India captain, dropped a hint that the MI batter could earn a national call-up soon.

Tilak receives his dressing POTM from DB!



"We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams," said Rohit at the end of the MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians' campaign so far

MI began their season with a loss to RCB in their opening game. It was a thumping loss by 8 wickets. It seemed MI's campaign would look similar to last season after they lose their second successive match to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It was against a big loss as MI lose by 7 wickets.

Injury to Jofra Archer was a big blow to MI but they showed great fight and won their third game vs Delhi Capitals as Rohit stormed back to form with a match-winning fifty. MI beat KKR by 5 wickets in their next encounter, a game that saw Venkatesh Iyer smash his maiden IPL hundred. In their fifth match of the season against SRH, MI registered a 14-run win over record their third successive win.