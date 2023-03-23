IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Is A Future Captain For Gujarat Titans, Cricket Director Vikram Solanki Says THIS

Young opener Shubman Gill has improved by leaps and bounds since his move to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Gill has quickly become top India batter in all three formats of the game, scoring his maiden ODI double century and first T20I ton over the last couple of months in international cricket.

The defending champions of the IPL, Gujarat Titans, already consider Gill has one of the captaincy options – if and when skipper Hardik Pandya decides to vacate the position. Ahead of the IPL 2023 season opener against the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans’ cricket director Vikram Solanki highlights Gill’s leadership qualities to the media.

“Shubman Gill has always been a leader in his own right. He adopted a leadership role last year and yes I absolutely believe that he can be captain of the future because apart from his immense talent with the bat he has a smart cricket brain too,” Solanki told the media over a Zoom media interaction on Thursday (March 23).

Gill managed to tally 483 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 34.5 with four half-centuries and top-score of 96.

The former England batter elaborated that even Hardik Pandya wasn’t a newcomer to captaincy role. “Hardik wasn’t new to the leadership role. I viewed his as a leader from the time he joined the team last year because he had the experience of winning four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. It is all about the conduct and how you engage with the team.

“We are looking forward to Hardik joining the team. We don’t know if there will be a change in him since he has taken over the captaincy role with India team. I am sure he will keep the entire team involved,” Solanki said about Hardik Pandya.

Skipper Hardik gave a good account of his all-rounder ability in Gujarat Titans’ title-winning run in IPL 2022. Solanki feels Hardik has completely overcome the lower back issues which dogged him before the IPL 2022.

“Hardik is very professional and looks after his body considering the strain he has to take keeping in mind different formats of the game. Our medical team is in constant contact with BCCI medical team to ensure he is best shape for the tournament,” GT cricket director revealed.

The Titans will miss the services of David Miller for the IPL 2023 against MS Dhoni’s CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. “It is disappointing that David (Miller) is missing and as things stand, we need to respect his commitment to South Africa national side. All we can do is prepare the guys who are already here for the first game. It is just one game and we look forward to welcoming David really soon,” Solanki said.

Meanwhile, asked about ‘Impact Player’ rule which will come into force in IPL 2023, Solanki said it will be interesting change for all the 10 franchises. IPL 2023 will be the first season to feature an Impact Player – one substitute who can come in to bat and bowl – but the league has stipulated that the Impact Player can only be an Indian unless there are fewer than four overseas players in a team’s starting XI.