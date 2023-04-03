IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly Backs Delhi Capitals' Bowling Unit Ahead Of Clash Against Gujarat Titans

The Delhi Capitals will look to find form when they take on Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their own city on Tuesday. The team will be playing at their home ground for the first time in four years. Speaking ahead of the game the DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said, "Anrich Nortje is here, but we haven't picked the team yet. Khaleel and Mukesh bowled well against Lucknow. Sakariya bowled well in his first two overs but went for a few runs in his last two, which can happen in T20 cricket. We have the required attack, hopefully, we'll be fine against Gujarat."

When asked if Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain Axar Patel will be sent up the order in the next match, Ganguly said, "We have discussed about Axar's batting position and hopefully, he will bat higher in the order. He has batted exceptionally well for India in the recent past. He got a lot of runs against Australia in the Test series on difficult wickets and hopefully, he can score runs for us." (Dog Stops Play: CSK vs LSG Match Start Delayed As Street Dog Enters Chepuak Stadium - Watch)

The Delhi Capitals batters found it difficult to play against Mark Wood's pace in their last match, but Ganguly expressed that sometimes batters can have an off day, "Our batters have scored against fast bowling in the past. It's just that they got out against Lucknow Super Giants and sometimes that happens in sport. You have to give credit to Mark Wood for the way he bowled in the last game."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The men's team is coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting and is being captained by David Warner for the 2023 season.