Dog Stops Play: CSK vs LSG Match Start Delayed As Street Dog Enters Chepuak Stadium - Watch

It's common for cricket matches to be interrupted by rain, sandstorms, or wet outfields, which cricket fans around the world are accustomed to. However, it's a rare occurrence when a street dog prevents professional international cricketers from commencing the game. This is precisely what happened on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the IPL 2023 match between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Just as the first innings was about to begin, a dog entered the stadium, and the entire crew, including the umpires, tried their best to remove it from the ground so that the match could start.

Look who wants to come on as an Impact Player... _



A dog delays start at Chepauk. Even as the groundsmen try in vain to get it out, Avesh Khan joins the fun. The audience is loving every bit of this. #CSKvLSG #IPL2023 @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/Egv2s36QWn — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) April 3, 2023

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L. Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. CSK are playing an IPL match at Chepauk, their designated home venue, after 1427 days.

After winning the toss, Rahul said Jaydev Unadkat goes out and Yash Thakur comes into the playing eleven, making it the lone change from their 50-run win over Delhi Capitals at home.

"We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances."

"Today, we need to assess the conditions well and find the right lengths early. Get the batters out early and then hope there is a bit of dew, dew factor is always there in Chennai."

Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni got a rip-roaring reception from the crowd at Chepauk when he stepped out for the toss and said his team is unchanged from their five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad.

"Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier."

"Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," said Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and Ajinkya Rahane

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur and Avesh Khan

Substitutes: Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra and Ayush Badoni