IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly Hits Back At Trolls For Not Praising Virat Kohli, Says THIS

Just a day after Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's tweet praising Cameron Green and Shubman Gill went viral, he has answered back to the trolls on the internet. Following an amicable ‘handshake’ between Kohli and Ganguly, it looked like things have settled between the two. However, Ganguly tweeted about Gill and Green praising them for centuries they scored in the IPL but did not mention Kohli as he smashed his 7th ton in the tournament's history.

Ganguly was trolled on social media with fans suggesting that he is jealous of Kohli and the relationship between the duo is still not on good terms. It all began after the first encounter of the season between the Delhi Capitals and RCB in Bengaluru, both Ganguly and Kohli appeared to have ignored each other during the hand-shake ritual. A video had went viral where DC head coach Ricky Ponting could be seen asking Kohli to shake hands with Ganguly but the former Indian captains still chose to give handshake a pass.

Recently, Ganguly has silenced the online trolls with a new post. Checkout it below:

Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 23, 2023

Clearly, what Ganguly meant is that he was praising BCCI and it's management who produced a young talent like Shubman Gill. It had nothing to do with Kohli or any other batter scoring a century. In his latest tweet, Ganguly wrote, "Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain."