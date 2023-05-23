topStoriesenglish2612307
'Already A King...', Lucknow Super Giants Brutally Trolled By RCB Fans For Cryptic Post

Although Kohli also had an impressive performance against the Gujarat Titans, his 60-ball century wasn't sufficient to secure victory for RCB, and they concluded the season with 14 points.

Shubman Gill, the prominent batsman of the Gujarat Titans, grabbed the spotlight with his exceptional performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last league game of the 2023 Premier League (PL) season. Gill's magnificent century played a crucial role in his team's six-wicket victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This win propelled the Gujarat Titans to the top of the table, eliminating Faf du Plessis-led RCB from playoff contention.

Gill's outstanding knock was widely acknowledged as one of the best in the tournament, earning him praise from various quarters, including the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who took to Twitter to hail his 52-ball century against RCB, albeit in a clever manner. Given that RCB star and cricket legend, Virat Kohli is commonly referred to as the 'King,' Gill, as his potential successor, is often referred to as the 'Prince.'

Although Kohli also had an impressive performance against the Gujarat Titans, his 60-ball century wasn't sufficient to secure victory for RCB, and they concluded the season with 14 points. In the upcoming eliminator match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24, 2023, the LSG will face the Mumbai Indians. Qualifier 1, scheduled to take place at the same venue, will feature the two top-placed teams in the points table, the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will compete against the winner of the eliminator in Qualifier 2, set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023. The final match of the season will take place on May 28, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

