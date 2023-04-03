It was a great homecoming after over 1000 days for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they thrashed the Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Keeping up with the post-match rituals, RCB batters Kohli and Faf du Plessis met some of the youngsters of Mumbai Indians including the top pick from that night Tilak Varma. Along with Varma, Dewald Brevis, and Tristian Stubbs also interacted with RCB skipper Du Plessis. MI suffered a disappointing defeat against RCB as the dynamic duo of Kohli and Du Plessis outclassed the MI bowling attack during their chase.

"Knowledge is like a flame, it only grows brighter when shared," is the caption RCB gave to the photo. (IPL 2023: Top 5 Knocks Of LSG Captain KL Rahul In Indian Premier League - In Pics)

This is not the first time Kohli was seen talking to youngsters, earlier in this previous IPL season, Kohli shared tips with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, and many more. However, MI's Tristian Stubbs and Dewald Brevis did not feature in the clash against Royal Challengers Banglore.

Checkout the pictures here:

MI's bowling coach Bond addressed the media on behalf of the team, beginning with his honest assessment of the score that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers and "how we could have maximized our chances."

"I think 170 runs on such a small ground is not great. We left runs out on the park. I think if we went 190-plus we had a chance. Then we just weren`t as accurate with the ball as we needed to be," he said.

The Kiwi legend also stressed the crucial points where Mumbai possibly could have turned the contest in their favour.

"We knew how important the opening partnership was to break, but we couldn`t break it, and we couldn`t even apply pressure for sustained periods. We lacked a little bit of control of the ball and Faf (Faf du Plessis) and Virat (Virat Kohli) played beautifully as well. So I suppose today, in all three phases, we were outplayed," Bond said.

Lessons were taught early on with the ball, with Mohammed Siraj at the forefront. Bond credited how crucial the RCB pacer`s opening spell was in the game.

"You look at those first three overs from Siraj. He didn`t give any width, he gave nothing up. He used his bouncer beautifully. He gave us nothing to hit, forced us in to take some shots, and got wickets from it," Bond added.

"We were always well behind. We had a long batting order, we tried to up the ante, and we got to 170. So I think for us, we know that if we can get a decent start, we can score all sorts of runs with the power that we have. But that opening spell was brilliant and too good for us today," the Mumbai bowling coach said.The result aside, our bowling coach expressed his happy thoughts on soaking in the noise and the atmosphere of the IPL cricket returning to the home and away format.

"It was great to be back out on Chinnaswamy. With that atmosphere, we are just back into the traditional IPL. I think everyone missed it. Now we`ve got a few new players. They would have found it pretty intimidating but it`s much better for the experience. I think everyone`s just excited to be back into the traditional IPL. Even for me, standing out in the middle today, feeling that energy from the crowd and the noise was quite special," Bond added.

"You realise what you`d missed. I`m sure we`ll be better in our first home match against Chennai in six days," he said.