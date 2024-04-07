IPL 2024: CSK Batting Coach Reveals Real Reason Why MS Dhoni Does Not Come Out To Bat Early

In Friday's IPL clash, the Chennai Super Kings set a target of 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shivam Dube's brisk 45 off 24 deliveries and Ajinkya Rahane's steady 35 off 30 being the highlights of their innings. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased down the target, reaching 166/4 in just 18.1 overs, securing a comfortable 6-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare. Aiden Markram played a crucial role with his composed 50 off 36 balls, while Abhishek Sharma's explosive 37 off 12 deliveries further bolstered their chase. Sharma's stellar all-round performance earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award. It's worth noting that Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In the recent encounter against SRH, MS Dhoni's appearance with the bat was fleeting, facing just one delivery as CSK suffered a six-wicket defeat. Their upcoming match against KKR is slated for April 8. Despite Dhoni's minimal contribution with the bat, the unwavering support from fans in Hyderabad underscored their deep admiration for the legendary all-rounder. His mere presence electrified the stadium, with fans passionately chanting his name.

Since relinquishing the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni has primarily focused on his wicketkeeping duties, showcasing remarkable skills throughout the tournament. He had a standout performance against DC, smashing 37 runs off just 16 balls despite limited opportunities. The reason behind Dhoni's restrained batting role in IPL 2024 was elucidated by Michael Hussey during the mid-innings break.

According to Hussey, Dhoni's reduced batting involvement is attributed to his ongoing recovery from a previous surgery. While initially hesitant to bat, Dhoni's practice sessions have shown promise, hinting at a return to form that will surely delight spectators once he feels fully fit.

"Well he is still working on his way to full fitness he had an operation last season, so yeah he doesn’t like to come in too early but I’m sure the crowd would like to see him again but he is batting very beautifully and done a lot of preparation leading up to the tournament and so hopefully he can hit a few."