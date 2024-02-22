trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723712
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To Ankle Injury, Says Report

Shami has already missed the tour of South Africa, the Afghanistan T20Is and the Test series vs England at home. He was aiming a comeback in IPL but it seems it has become impossible to do it now. 

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss IPL 2024 as he is set to undergo an ankle surgery soon and may not be completely fit by the time league starts. As per a report in news agency PTI, Shami took injections to get fitter in time but that move did not work and now he will need a surgery to get rid of the pain.

The 33-year-old, who is not part of the ongoing Test series against England, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November.

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon.

"But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," a senior BCCI source said on the condition of anonymity.

