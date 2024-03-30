Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Bowls Fastest Ball Of Season During LSG vs PBKS Clash

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav bowls the fastest ball of the season.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Bowls Fastest Ball Of Season During LSG vs PBKS Clash

The pacer from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stole the spotlight with a thunderous delivery clocked at 155.8 kmph during the 12th over of the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Sports City in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Mayank Yadav has caught the attention of social media after his tremendous performance against PBKS.

Checkout speed of all the balls he bowled below...

(More to follow)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures