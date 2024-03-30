IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Bowls Fastest Ball Of Season During LSG vs PBKS Clash

The pacer from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stole the spotlight with a thunderous delivery clocked at 155.8 kmph during the 12th over of the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Sports City in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Mayank Yadav has caught the attention of social media after his tremendous performance against PBKS.

Checkout speed of all the balls he bowled below...

MAYANK YADAV SPEED ON DEBUT (KMPH):



147, 146, 150, 141, 147, 149, 156, 150, 142, 144, 153, 149, 152, 149, 147, 145, 140, 142, 153, 154, 149, 142, 152, 148.



