IPL 2024: MS Dhoni has set the internet buzzing with a new post on social media about his upcoming IPL campaign with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni led the Chennai franchise to their fifth IPL title last year beating the Gujarat Titans in the finale. Dhoni posted an update about his excitement for the new season just two weeks prior to the tournament's inaugural match in which Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on March 22.

Checkout his post below:

Facebook post of MS Dhoni.



It's time for the Thala show in IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/vM1HBtrKEa Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 4, 2024

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!" he wrote on his Facebook account. (IPL 2024: New List Of Captains For Upcoming Season)

What has caught the attention of fans?

The message which is indicating MS Dhoni's new role is what has confused the fans and set the internet buzzing. He is the captain of the team so what new role is he talking about in the social media post? Nobody knows as of now. (More to Follow)