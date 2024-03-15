Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the Mumbai Indians' camp appears to be brimming with excitement as they gear up for the tournament. With all eyes on newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya, the team atmosphere is notably buoyant. Adding to the lively atmosphere, star Indian batsman Ishan Kishan joined in on the fun. The 25-year-old entertained his teammates by impersonating the team's bowling coach, Lasith Malinga, during a training session.

Mumbai Indians shared a clip of Ishan sporting a colored wig resembling Malinga's iconic hairstyle. In the video, Ishan not only showcased his new look but also attempted to mimic Malinga's distinctive bowling action, much to the amusement of everyone present. (IPL 2024: 'Virat Kohli Needs To Score Runs Ahead Of T20 World Cup As Players Have Leapfrogged Him,' Says Dale Steyn)

Watch the video here:

Back in Mumbai Indians colours, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday vowed to play a brand of cricket which no one will forget as he leads the five-time champions this IPL season. Pandya was traded by MI from Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming season. He made his IPL debut with MI in 2015 and won four titles with the side before joining GT in 2022. He lead GT to a title win in the same season.

"The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me. Journey started here, coming back home and playing is always going to be special,” said Pandya, who replaces Rohit Sharma as captain, in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

"We will make sure we will play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time it's going to be a ride no one will forget."

Pandya was welcomed back with open arms by MI head coach Mark Boucher, who backed him to do well. (IPL 2024: LSG Welcome Gabba Test Hero Shamar Joseph With Hilarious Dig At Australia - WATCH)

"He (Pandya) certainly knows the changing room better than what I do. It's sort of homecoming for couple of people."He has fitted in really well and is excited for the season. We look forward to having him back and winning some games for Mumbai Indians again,” told Boucher in another MI video.

"At the start of each season, everyone is very excited. There's a couple of new faces around, so there's a little bit of nerves as well. We would like building up to the start of the season."