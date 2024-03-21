IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: How To Watch Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam Perform At Chepauk Online And On TV In India

BCCI confirmed, late on Wednesday, that IPL 2024 will be kicked off in style on Friday night in Chennai with a grand opening ceremony planned before the opening match. The IPL 2024 opener is to be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The fact that opening game as both Dhoni and Kohli playing means we are going to have a starry night. But it is not just the cricketing stars that make the night starry. BCCI revealed four big starts from Bollywood and Indian film music industry who will be adding 'char chand' to the evening.

The two actors who are performing at the opening ceremony are Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. They will be dancing to the many popular numbers before music legend AR Rahman and singer Sonu Nigam take over and sing their hearts out. If you have the tickets for the IPL opener, you are in for a joyride.

When these stars are done, Kohli and Dhoni along with other cricketing stars will take over to continue entertaining the fans.

When Does The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Start?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST on March 22.

Where will the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place at the MA. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The same venue hosts the first match also between CSK and RCB.

Where to watch live streaming of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be have its live telecast on Star Sports network, but the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app and website.

Which celebrities are performing at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

Bollywood actors and singers who will be performing at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony are Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, playback singers AR Rehman and Sonu Nigam, confirmed BCCI.

Which guests will be in attendance at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal along with bollywood stars performing and maybe some key political figures from Tamil Nadu could be in attendance at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony.

When does the first match between CSK and RCB start?

The first IPL 2024 match between CSK and RCB is set to kickoff at 8 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7.30 pm IST.