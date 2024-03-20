IPL 2024: With Likes Of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran In Batting Lineup, What Role Will KL Rahul Play? SWOT Analysis Of LSG

The stage is set as the biggest T20 franchise league in the world will begin on March 22 with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns at the Chepauk. Ahead of the new season, every team has added new assets to their side from the auction so let's take a look at KL Rahul's LSG and their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and potential threats ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Strength

The on paper name of their overseas tells a lot about the sides quality. With Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and more, LSG have a lot of quality players who can turn the contest upside down single-handedly.

Weakness

The middle-order struggle in the previous season is one thing that will worry the LSG team for the upcoming season. Players were unable to deliver under pressure situations last year.

Opportunities

This upcoming IPL season presents a golden opportunity for Devdutt Padikkal to truly showcase his talent, especially after his promising performance against England in the Test series. It's a prime platform for him to catch the eye of selectors.

Threats

LSG often finds itself heavily dependent on overseas players during tight situations, occasionally leading to unfavorable outcomes. It's imperative for the management to prioritize bolstering their Indian contingent to ensure greater stability and success on the field.

If KL Rahul leads Lucknow Super Giants to their maiden IPL title, he will automatically be rewarded with a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, reckons head coach Justin Langer, who wants his team's national hopefuls to "concentrate" on doing well for the franchise first.Rahul, who is coming back from a quadriceps injury and is not expected to keep wickets at the beginning of the IPL, is still not a certainty in the Indian T20 squad and only a good IPL with both the bat and gloves can seal the deal for him.

Asked how he would balance his skipper's personal ambition with the team's interests, Langer said it isn't all that complicated.

"If the team does well, everyone gets rewarded. If KL can captain LSG to IPL title, that means he would have captained well, batted well and kept wickets well," Langer replied to a PTI query during a season-opening media interaction on Wednesday.

LSG Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.