Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

Team GT Full List of Players IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

GT Full List of Players and Schedule IPL 2024: Here's everything you need to know about the schedule and squads of Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Team GT Full List of Players IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

IPL 2024: The 2022 champions and 2023 runners up - Gujarat Titans have big shoes to fill-in after the departure of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and key pacer Mohammed Shami getting ruled out of the upcoming IPL season. In their two IPL seasons so far, GT have finished on top of the league table in both seasons. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the skipper of the franchise after Pandya's departure which came as a shock to many with Kane Williamson also present in the team.

One of the two big changes is Mohammed Shami. The pacer who took 28 wickets in IPL 2023 has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade is also likely to miss the beginning of the season due to duties with Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final. Uncapped player Robin Minz recently got into an accident in Ranchi and is doubtful to start the season. He was signed for Rs 3.6 crore. (IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Details: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman Reportedly Among Performers; Check When And Where To Watch Details)

Some good news for GT is that Rashid Khan has finally returned from injury and is ready to once again become the team's trump card in the upcoming season. Youngster Sai Sudharsan has been impressive after making his debut for India in ODIs.

Check Full Squad and announced schedule of GT below:

GT Full List of Players IPL 2024:

Batters Bowlers All-Rounders
Shubman Gill (wk) Jayant Yadav Vijay Shankar
Wriddhiman Saha Sushant Mishra Rahul Tewatia
Matthew Wade Manav Suthar Spencer Johnson
Robin Minz Umesh Yadav Azmatullah Omarzai
Sai Sudharsan Kartik Tyagi Rashid Khan
Kane Williamson Darshan Nalkande R Sai Kishore
M Shahrukh Khan Mohit Sharma  
David Miller Noor Ahmad  
Abhinav Manohar Josh Little  

Wicketkeepers: Mathew Wade (AUS), Wriddiman Saha, Robin Minz.

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller (SA), Abhinav Manohar, Kane Williamson (NZ), Sai Sudharsan.

All-rounders: Rashid Khan (AFG), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Darshan Nalkande, Shahrukh Khan.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Josh Little (IRE), R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad (AFG), Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson (AUS).

GT Probable Playing 11:

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad/Spencer Johnson, Mohammed Shami, Kartik Tyagi/Umesh Yadav. (Suresh Raina On MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement: 'Would Love To See Him Play For 5 More Years')

GT schedule for IPL 2024, only the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 have been announced so far:

24 March - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 PM IST), Ahmedabad.

26 March - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (7:30 PM IST), Chennai.

31 March - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST), Ahmedabad.

04 April - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings (7:30 PM IST), Ahmedabad.

07 April - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (7:30 PM IST), Lucknow.

(Note: BCCI announced schedule for only first two weeks of IPL 2024. Full schedule will be announced after Election Commission announced Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly).

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?