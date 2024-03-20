Team GT Full List of Players IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

IPL 2024: The 2022 champions and 2023 runners up - Gujarat Titans have big shoes to fill-in after the departure of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and key pacer Mohammed Shami getting ruled out of the upcoming IPL season. In their two IPL seasons so far, GT have finished on top of the league table in both seasons. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the skipper of the franchise after Pandya's departure which came as a shock to many with Kane Williamson also present in the team.

One of the two big changes is Mohammed Shami. The pacer who took 28 wickets in IPL 2023 has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade is also likely to miss the beginning of the season due to duties with Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final. Uncapped player Robin Minz recently got into an accident in Ranchi and is doubtful to start the season. He was signed for Rs 3.6 crore. (IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Details: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman Reportedly Among Performers; Check When And Where To Watch Details)

Some good news for GT is that Rashid Khan has finally returned from injury and is ready to once again become the team's trump card in the upcoming season. Youngster Sai Sudharsan has been impressive after making his debut for India in ODIs.

Check Full Squad and announced schedule of GT below:

GT Full List of Players IPL 2024:

Batters Bowlers All-Rounders Shubman Gill (wk) Jayant Yadav Vijay Shankar Wriddhiman Saha Sushant Mishra Rahul Tewatia Matthew Wade Manav Suthar Spencer Johnson Robin Minz Umesh Yadav Azmatullah Omarzai Sai Sudharsan Kartik Tyagi Rashid Khan Kane Williamson Darshan Nalkande R Sai Kishore M Shahrukh Khan Mohit Sharma David Miller Noor Ahmad Abhinav Manohar Josh Little

GT Probable Playing 11:

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad/Spencer Johnson, Mohammed Shami, Kartik Tyagi/Umesh Yadav. (Suresh Raina On MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement: 'Would Love To See Him Play For 5 More Years')

GT schedule for IPL 2024, only the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 have been announced so far:

24 March - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 PM IST), Ahmedabad.

26 March - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (7:30 PM IST), Chennai.

31 March - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST), Ahmedabad.

04 April - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings (7:30 PM IST), Ahmedabad.

07 April - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (7:30 PM IST), Lucknow.

(Note: BCCI announced schedule for only first two weeks of IPL 2024. Full schedule will be announced after Election Commission announced Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly).