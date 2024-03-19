Team LSG Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Lucknow Super Giants Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) emerged in the 2022 IPL season alongside the Gujarat Titans. Despite reaching the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, they failed to make a significant impact. Injuries, notably to captain KL Rahul in 2023, disrupted their campaigns. The team boasts a formidable lineup with players like Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, and Marcus Stoinis, but inconsistencies and a lack of experience in their Indian pace attack and spin bowling options pose challenges.

Ahead of IPL 2024, LSG made strategic changes to their squad, acquiring talents like Shivam Mavi, David Willey, and Ashton Turner while releasing several players. The team's strength lies in its strong batting lineup and power hitters like Nicholas Pooran. However, concerns persist regarding the indifferent form of Marcus Stoinis and the reliance on overseas bowlers like Mark Wood.

In terms of predictions for IPL 2024, LSG might face difficulties breaking into the top four, considering the formidable competition and potential weaknesses in their bowling department. The burden falls on captain KL Rahul and key players like Nicholas Pooran to perform consistently. The team's success will heavily rely on their ability to mitigate the impact of injuries and extract the best out of their resources. KL Rahul's leadership and the performance of impact players like Naveen-ul-Haq and K Gowtham could significantly influence LSG's fortunes in the upcoming season.

Here's everything you need to know as far as LSG squads and schedule is concerned:

LSG Full List of Players IPL 2024

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

LSG 2024 Probable Playing XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda/ Ayush Badoni, Shivam Mavi, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Yash Thakur.

LSG Schedule In IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, March 24, Jaipur - 3:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, March 30, Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 2, Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, April 7, Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

(Note: BCCI announced the schedule for only the first two weeks of IPL 2024. The full schedule will be announced after the Election Commission announces Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly)