हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Faf du Plessis acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 cr, Quinton De Kock joins Lucknow for Rs 6.75 cr

IPL 2022 mega auction: Faf du Plessis joins Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 Crore, Quinton De Kock goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 6,75 Crore.

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Faf du Plessis acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 cr, Quinton De Kock joins Lucknow for Rs 6.75 cr
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore while his compatriot Quinton de Kock was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

A bidding war for Faf du Plessis took place between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Capitals.For Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians engaged in the bidding war.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. While Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore. India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore and Mohammed Shami went to Gujarat Titans.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore. A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL Mega auction 2022Faf du PlessisRoyal Challengers BangloreQuinton de Kock
Next
Story

RR full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Rajasthan Royals team, auction updates and players list

Must Watch

PT11M36S

News Rush: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya exclusive on UP elections