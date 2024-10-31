IPL 2025 KKR Retention Players Full List: Kolkata Knight Riders To Retain Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, No Shreyas Iyer, Russell For The Team

IPL 2025 Retentions: In a significant shake-up ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are unlikely to retain Shreyas Iyer, their title-winning captain, and star allrounder Andre Russell. According to sources, the franchise will retain only four key players, opting for a leaner core as they prepare for the new season. With the player retention deadline today, October 31, KKR’s choices could have major implications for the upcoming auction and team dynamics.

KKR’s Retained Core: Narine, Rinku, Varun, and Harshit Rana

KKR is expected to retain spinner Sunil Narine, batting sensation Rinku Singh, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, and promising uncapped fast bowler Harshit Rana. This quartet has proven instrumental in the team's recent successes, including their IPL 2024 championship win.

Narine’s role at the top of the order and as an economical bowler was crucial last season, making him the Most Valuable Player. Rinku Singh, who earned a spot in the India T20I team through his IPL performances, brings an impressive strike rate of 207.97 since 2022. Varun Chakravarthy has claimed 41 wickets at an economy of 8.09 over the past two seasons, showcasing his ability to stifle batsmen. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, part of India’s Test squad for the Australia tour, represents an investment in youth and pace.

IPL Retention List 2025: Players To Be Retained By KKR

- Rinku Singh

- Sunil Narine

- Varun Chakravarthy

- Harshit Rana

- Ramandeep Singh

Possible Additions to the Core: Ramandeep Singh’s Retention Under Consideration

KKR is also weighing the option to retain uncapped explosive batter Ramandeep Singh, who has impressed in domestic and Emerging Players Asia Cup matches. If retained, Ramandeep would mark KKR’s second uncapped player choice, leaving the franchise with only one Right-to-Match (RTM) card to use on a capped player at the auction. The final decision could affect how KKR approaches the auction, especially if they aim to re-sign either Iyer, Russell, or another capped international player.

Record-Breaking Starc Set for Release?

Mitchell Starc, whom KKR bought for a record-breaking INR 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, is also unlikely to be retained. While Starc's performance in the league phase was underwhelming, he redeemed himself with impressive figures of 3/34 and 2/14 in the playoffs and final. Yet, with a limited number of retention slots, KKR may decide to free up resources by releasing the Australian speedster.

Iyer and Russell’s Market Value: High Demand in Mega Auction

Shreyas Iyer’s anticipated release is particularly surprising, given he led KKR to their first IPL title since 2014, scoring 351 runs at a strike rate of nearly 147 last season. His skills as a captain and top-order Indian batsman are expected to make him one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming auction, especially for franchises looking for experienced leadership.

Andre Russell, a KKR mainstay since 2014, could also attract substantial bids in the auction. The West Indian powerhouse scored 222 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 185 in IPL 2024 and contributed 19 wickets, three of which came in the final. Russell’s unique blend of batting and bowling prowess has been central to KKR’s strategy for a decade, but a fresh approach seems to be underway.

IPL Retention Guidelines

The IPL’s retention guidelines dictate that franchises lose a minimum set amount from their auction purse per retained player: INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, and so on, with INR 4 crore allocated for uncapped players. Based on these guidelines, KKR’s minimum deduction could be INR 47 crore for four players (including one uncapped) or INR 51 crore for five players (including two uncapped), reducing their auction flexibility.

Rebuilding Phase Ahead for KKR

With this reshuffle, KKR appears to be heading into a new era, focused on building around a smaller core. While Iyer’s and Russell’s likely departure may concern fans, the franchise’s investment in consistent performers and rising talent indicates a commitment to long-term stability. As the mega auction approaches, KKR’s strategy will be under the spotlight, with fans eager to see how they capitalize on their new direction for the 2025 IPL season.