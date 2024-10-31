IPL 2025 RCB Retained Players Full List: Who Else Will RCB Retain Other Than Virat Kohli?

As the deadline for IPL 2025 retention looms large, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have stirred excitement among fans with an innovative social media puzzle. This cryptic announcement not only hints at their retained players but also encapsulates the underlying tension and anticipation that marks the IPL retention phase. With heavyweights like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj expected to make the cut, let's delve into the thrill surrounding RCB's strategy and what it could mean for their future.

October 30, 2024

A Teaser in the Form of a Puzzle

On October 30, 2024, RCB took to their social media platforms, particularly X, to challenge fans with a crossword puzzle. The post read, “The truth is not always what you see. It is actually what you want to see. Sneak peek alert! Our retentions are shrouded in mystery, waiting for you to uncover. Can you decipher the clues and crack the code?” This clever marketing tactic not only engages their loyal fan base but also builds hype around the upcoming IPL auction. Fans quickly began deciphering the jumbled names within the puzzle, identifying six potential retentions: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Faf du Plessis, and Cameron Green. However, the catch lies in the IPL regulations, which limit each franchise to a maximum of five capped players and one uncapped player.

Here's a likely price estimate for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained players for IPL 2025, based on previous contracts and market trends:

Likely Retention Prices for RCB Players

Virat Kohli: ₹16-18 crore

As a top player and previous captain, Kohli commands a significant salary. His past retention was around ₹17 crore.

Faf du Plessis: ₹10-12 crore

Having a strong season and leadership qualities, he is expected to be retained at a premium.

Glenn Maxwell: ₹11-13 crore

Maxwell's all-rounder status and explosive batting make him a valuable asset.

Mohammed Siraj: ₹8-10 crore

With his impressive performances, particularly in the recent season, Siraj's retention price is likely to reflect his importance to the bowling lineup.

Rajat Patidar: ₹6-8 crore

As a promising young talent, Patidar’s price will likely be within this range based on his potential and previous contributions.

Yash Dayal (Uncapped Player): ₹4 crore

Fixed retention price as per IPL rules for uncapped players.

Retention Dynamics and Strategic Implications

While the puzzle hints at possible retainments, the manner in which players' names were presented raises eyebrows. Notably, Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar are listed by first names, whereas others are referred to by surnames. This discrepancy might suggest that RCB is leaning toward retaining only the four players named by their surnames. If the speculations hold true, RCB’s retention list will likely feature Kohli, Siraj, Maxwell, and Green, while Patidar and du Plessis could find themselves on the chopping block. This approach reflects RCB's strategic shift as they aim to rebuild and enhance their squad depth ahead of IPL 2025, a season where they are determined to clinch the elusive trophy after 17 seasons of disappointment.

Star Performances from IPL 2024

Reflecting on the previous season, RCB's journey was nothing short of dramatic. After a rocky start, losing seven out of eight matches, the team surged into the playoffs with a remarkable six-match winning streak. Kohli emerged as a standout performer, securing the Purple Cap with 741 runs in 15 matches, including a century and five fifties. His consistency and flair were pivotal in rekindling RCB's hopes.

Alongside him, Faf du Plessis contributed significantly with 438 runs at an impressive strike rate, while Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal spearheaded the bowling attack, each claiming 15 wickets. Their performances were crucial in maintaining RCB’s competitive edge, underscoring the importance of retaining key players who can drive the team forward.