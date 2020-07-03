Is it your happy 40 or 47: Yuvraj Singh posts hilarious birthday wish for Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday and the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday greetings to the veteran Indian off-spinner.

From current Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, all took to social media to wish Harbhajan on his special occassion.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Yuvraj came up with a hilarious birthday wish for the experienced Indian spinner.

Yuvraj posted an adorable video consisting of some of the memorable moments of him with Harbhajan and pulled the off-spinner's leg by asking him if he has actually turned 40 or 47.

The former all-rounder also wrote that Harbhajan has always proved to the world that 'Singh will always be King' while also asking him for a birthday party after quarantine.

"Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too You have always proved to the world Singh you will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100%, have a great day love you paaji @harbhajan3," Yuvraj tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kohli took to Twitter and wished 'Bhajju Paa' on his 40th birthday.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead," the Indian captain wrote.

Sharing a picture of him with Harbhajan, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif also extended warm birthday greetings to 'one of India's greatest match-winner' Harbhajan.

"Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh," Kaif tweeted.

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina, on the other hand, posted a collage of him with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Harbhajan and wished the spinner by thanking him for always being there for him.

"Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh !One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming.Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation!," Raina wrote.

Harbhajan made his international debut for India during a Test match against Australia in Bengaluru in Match 1998.

Since then, the veteran Indian off-spinner has bagged a a total of 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is he played for India during his cricketing career.

Harbhajan is standing at the second spot in the list of off-spinners with most wickets in Test cricket. He is standing behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

He is also the first Indian bowler to grab a hat-trick in the longest format of the game during a Test match against Australia in 2001.In 2009, the Indian off-spinner was also conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.

Harbhajan is also a four-time Indian Premier League winner with Mumbai Indians and one-time winner with Chennai Super Kings. He was set to feature for CSK in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which was slated to be played from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed by the BCCI indefinitely due to coronavirus crises.