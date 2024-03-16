Is Virat Kohli Playing IPL 2024 Or Not? What We Know So Far

The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season approaches, and the return of one of cricket's modern-day greats, Virat Kohli, has added an extra layer of excitement. After a hiatus from competitive cricket since January 2024, Kohli is poised to rejoin the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the much-awaited tournament. After missing out on recent engagements due to personal reasons, Kohli's imminent return to the RCB pre-season camp in Bengaluru has set the stage for a thrilling IPL campaign. Set to join the camp before March 17, Kohli's presence promises to inject vigour into the team's preparations and reignite the fervour among RCB fans.

The Wait is Over: Kohli's Cricketing Comeback

Kohli's absence from competitive cricket, especially during the recent Test series against England, left fans eagerly awaiting his return. With the IPL 2024 serving as his comeback platform, all eyes will be on the batting maestro as he gears up to showcase his prowess once again. His return not only bolsters RCB's lineup but also adds a layer of excitement to the tournament itself.

The RCB Dilemma: Batting Position and T20 World Cup Considerations

One of the key talking points surrounding Kohli's return is his batting position. Will he continue as an opener as he did in IPL 2023, where he impressed with 639 runs in 14 matches? Or will he shift to No. 3, potentially mirroring his role in the Indian batting lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup? This strategic decision by the RCB management will undoubtedly shape the team's dynamics and Kohli's impact in the tournament.

Eyes on the Prize: Kohli's IPL Legacy

As Kohli gears up for IPL 2024, he not only aims to make up for lost time but also to etch his name further into the annals of IPL history. With 7263 IPL runs to his name, Kohli stands as the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament's history. His consistent performances over the years have cemented his legacy, but he now eyes the elusive IPL title with RCB, a feat that has thus far eluded him.