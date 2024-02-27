Ishan Kishan Returns To Cricket With Disappointing Show In DY Patil T20 Cup 2024, Read How He Performed Here

Ishan Kishan made his comeback to competitive cricket on Tuesday during the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024, representing RBI against Route Mobile Limited. However, his return was marred by a significant defeat, with his team losing by a whopping 89 runs to Route Mobile Limited.

In his comeback match, Kishan contributed to one dismissal by stumping Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal's bowling at the DY Patil University Ground. With the bat, he showed some flashes of brilliance, scoring 19 runs off 12 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, before departing. All fans must have expected a stronger return to cricket from the youngster but it seems like they will have to wait again to see him shine once again.

Route batted first and posted 192 for eight in their 20 overs thanks to Aayush Vartan’s 54 off 31 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. Dhekale made 42 off just 17 balls with one boundary and five sixes. In their response RBI self-destructed as they were shot out for just 103 in 16.3 overs. For Route the best bowler was Badrey Alam (5-20). (Hardik Pandya Returns To Competitive Cricket After World Cup Injury, Here's How He Performed)

At the Stadium meanwhile CAG posted 170 off their allotted 20 overs against Indian Oil. Skipper R Sanjay (40) and his partner Varun Lavande (68: 46b, 5x4, 3x6) shared a 88 run opening stand. For Indian Oil the best bowler was Himanshu Sharma (4-32). The chase for Indian Oil was being fashioned by Akshay Raghuvanshi (53: 32b, 3x4, 4x6) and his 54 run stand with skipper Aditya Tare (37). But the middle and late order collapsed without a fight handing CAG a narrow two run win.

Today finally Ishan Kishan returned to Cricket field through DY Patil T20 Cup.



But he failed to get a big run.He got out to Maxwell Swaminathan while trying to hit over the mid off. He scored 19 off 11 balls.pic.twitter.com/MFhaqIZ0HI Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 27, 2024

Earlier in the morning Mumbai Customs made a confident start with a nine-wicket win over Nirlon Sports Club at the DY Patil Stadium. (Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer To Play Semifinal Against Tamil Nadu For Mumbai)

At the Stadium, Nirlon finished on 161 for eight in their 20 overs. For Customs the best bowler was Pradeep Dhade (4-20). In their response Customs rode on an unbeaten second wicket stand between Sachin Yadav (82 n.o.: 42b, 10x4, 3x6) and Smit Patel (74 n.o.: 46b, 9x4, 2x6). The stand was worth 141 runs.

In the other game, Central Railway after being asked to bat was bowled out for 145 in 17.2 overs. The chase for Jain started off well thanks to their skipper Jay Bista. Jain overhauled the target in 18.3 overs to finish on 146 for five and thereby sealed a five-wicket win.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil University Ground

11 am: Group A: Central Railway 145 in 17.2 overs (Sachin Kataria 45; Sairaj Patil 4-40, Prashant Solanki 3-29) lost to Jain Irrigation 146-5 in 18.3 overs (Sachin Dhas 48, Jay Bista 38; Ramkrishna Ghosh 2-29, Salil Agharkar 2-26)-by five wickets.

4 pm: Group B: Route Mobile 192-8 in 20 overs (Aayush Vartak 54, Sumit Dhekale 42, Umesh Gujjar 29; Sayan Mondal 3-19, Rajesh Bishnoi Sr 2-35) bt RBI (Ishan Kishan 19; Badrey Alam 5-20, Sachin Bhosle 2-18, Aayush Vartak (2-22)-by 89 runs.

At DY Patil Stadium

11 AM: Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 161-8 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 56, Jayesh Pokhar 35; Pradeep Shade 4-20, Deepak Shetty 2-49, Pushkaraj Chavan 2-8) lost to Mumbai Customs 163-1 in 16.1 overs (Sachin Yadav 82 n.o., Smit Patel 74 n.o.)-by nine wickets.

4 pm: Group D: CAG 170 in 20 overs (Varun Lavande 68, R Sanjay 40; Himanshu Sharma 4-32, Rohan Raje 3-28, Harsh Tanna 2-15) bt Indian Oil 168-9 in 20 overs (Akshat Raghuvanshi 53, Aditya Tare 37; Rajnish Burbank 2-25, Sayan Ghosh 2-39)-by two runs.

Wednesday’s fixtures

At DY Patil Talegaon: 11 am: Group B: DY Patil Blue v Tata Sports Club; 4 pm: Group C: DY Patil Red v income Tax.

At DY Patil Stadium: 11 am: Group C: Bank of Baroda Vs Canara Bank, 4 pm: Group A: Reliance 1 vs Central Railway.