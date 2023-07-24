James Anderson Cost England The Ashes, Says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that the selection of James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford could have cost England the match and the series. He said that Anderson had no impact in the series and that his selection was purely a sentimental one.

Anderson made a comeback at his homeground after being rested from the side in the last match that England won at Headingley. He took the new ball from the James Anderson End and despite not leaking too many runs returned with match figures of 1 for 81 in 37 overs. In the three matches that he has played, Anderson has picked up four wickets 76.75 apiece. He has not won an Ashes series since 2015.

"We all agreed that James Anderson deserved to have that sentimental pick because he's a legend of the game, but it may have cost England," Vaughan told the BBC's Ashes Daily podcast.



Vaughan also pointed out that young quick Josh Tongue, who has made an impact in the one game he played, could have been a better choice when compared to Anderson.

Vaughan also observed that Anderson lacked the same "zip" he used to have and said that Chris Woakes got more movement at a similar pace. He expressed concerns about Anderson's performance and suggested that England may need to consider other options for their future matches.

"Jimmy, in the three Test matches that he's played in this series, has just had no impact at all. I don't remember him getting a key wicket at any stage and that's very unlike Jimmy Anderson.

Regarding Anderson's potential retirement, Vaughan said that the seamer deserves to go out on his own terms and should continue to play without making any public announcement.

"Robert Key [England's managing director] will deal with that very professionally. I don't think he's the kind of guy who will go up to Jimmy and say, 'Oh, by the way, you're not going to get another contract.' I think if Jimmy Anderson wants to carry on, England will work a way that [will allow him to] carry on,” Vaughan added.