Jasprit Bumrah Avoids Dangerous Collision With Ravi Bishnoi In His First Match After 11 Months, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah's triumphant return to competitive cricket brought joy to Indian cricket enthusiasts as he led the national team to a resounding victory against Ireland in the inaugural T20I of their eagerly awaited three-game showdown. In addition to assuming the mantle of leadership, Bumrah spearheaded the opening ball attack by swiftly securing two wickets within the game's very first over.

Bumrah's extraordinary performance rightfully earned him the coveted title of 'Player of the Match,' a fitting tribute to his remarkable contributions that propelled the 'Men in Blue' to a 1-0 series lead, despite the contest being truncated due to inclement weather conditions. Of particular note was an alarming moment during the game when Bumrah, in the midst of his long-anticipated return, came dangerously close to succumbing to another injury. This near-miss occurred during a heart-pounding 14th over of the Irish innings when Curtis Campher, representing the host nation, deftly guided the ball towards the short fine leg region.

In a stunning display of athleticism and teamwork, Bumrah, alongside teammate Ravi Bishnoi, embarked on a daring quest to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary. Bishnoi, racing in from the backward square leg position, executed a spectacular diving effort in his bid to thwart the ball's progress. Simultaneously, Bumrah sprinted towards the ropes from a divergent angle. Just as fate seemed to conspire for a potentially painful collision, the speedster exhibited his agility by executing a last-second leap over the outstretched body of the spinner, skillfully evading any potential injury.

Although their valiant efforts couldn't prevent the boundary, both Bumrah and Bishnoi demonstrated their remarkable sportsmanship by finding humour in their injury-avoiding escapade, sharing a hearty laugh on the field. Notably, both these bowlers delivered performances of striking similarity against the Irish opposition. Each secured two crucial wickets during their allotted four overs. Bumrah, the seasoned pace maestro, conceded 24 runs, while the burgeoning spinner, Bishnoi, yielded just 23 runs during their respective spells.

With the first victory securely under their belt, Jasprit Bumrah is now primed to lead Team India in the upcoming second T20I clash against Ireland, scheduled for August 20. The highly anticipated match will be hosted at the picturesque Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. This ongoing series serves as a crucial testing ground for the returning Bumrah, who aspires to make a resounding comeback to the Indian team for the imminent 2023 Asia Cup and the World Cup, with his impressive performance against Ireland signalling a promising start to his journey.