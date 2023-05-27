'Greatest Comeback Loading...', Fans Can't Keep Calm As Jasprit Bumrah Begins Road To World Cup Comeback

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March in New Zealand, has been diligently undergoing rehabilitation. There is now anticipation that the right-arm seamer might make a comeback to the field, as he recently shared an intriguing post on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Bumrah dropped a subtle hint suggesting his return to action. He posted a picture of his bowling spikes and captioned the post with, "Hello friend, we meet again." In April, the 29-year-old initiated his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as confirmed by a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Unfortunately, due to his recovery process, he was unable to participate in the Mumbai Indians' campaign in the IPL 2023.

Last week, Bumrah expressed his delight at Akash Madhwal's outstanding performance in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. Madhwal's remarkable figures of 5/5 contributed to Mumbai Indians' resounding 81-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. With his brilliant bowling and three unusual run-outs, Lucknow was bowled out for 101 with more than three overs to spare, while Australian Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 40. Mumbai, having won the toss and chosen to bat in the knockout game, posted a total of 182/8. Bumrah tweeted, "What a spell from Akash Madhwal. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win." Madhwal also received accolades from former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble.

Sehwag shared on Instagram, "Akash Madhwal took 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game, which was a do-or-die situation. It's a delight to witness newcomers performing well. This season, we have seen experienced players shine and many newcomers make a significant impact. Congratulations to Mumbai on an emphatic win. Will they be the first team to win the IPL after finishing 4th in the league stage?"

Madhwal, who matched Anil Kumble's record for the most economical five-wicket haul, was welcomed into the "fifer club." Kumble tweeted, "Great bowling in a high-pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club."