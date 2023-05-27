IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill Flaunts IPL Orange Cap In Jaw-Dropping Social Media Snap

Shubman Gill, the explosive opener for the Gujarat Titans, is currently in excellent form as he holds the prestigious Orange Cap in the IPL 2023. With a remarkable tally of 851 runs in 16 matches, he leads the tournament as the highest run-scorer. Recently, Gill took to Twitter to share a fun and stylish photo of himself donning the Orange Cap. The picture has garnered significant attention and engagement from fans and followers. In the image, Gill can be seen in a relaxed posture, with the Orange Cap covering his face. He accompanied the photo with a caption consisting of an orange heart and sleep emoticons, adding a touch of creativity to his post.

Gill stroked 129 off just 60 balls, an innings that included 7 fours and 10 sixes respectively. The fact that this knock came at a strike rate of 215 must please the BCCI selectors and give answer to his critics. Gill has been criticised of not cracking the T20 batting code but this season he has raises his strike rate game too.

Gill pipped Faf du Plessis (730 runs) to jump to top of the Orange Cap list this season. Thanks to his blistering knock vs Mumbai Indians (MI), he now has 851 runs from 16 games, scoring at an average of 60.79 and strike rate of 156.43 respectively. The GT opener is all set to finish the season as the leading run-scorer as no body is in sight to come even closer to his number.

In 2016, another superstar of Indian cricket Virat Kohli hit a similar peak, gathering a total of 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and strike rate of 152.03. In this edition of IPL, Kohli had smashed 7 fifties and 4 IPL hundred. No one has scored more runs and hundreds in a single IPL season that him. Gill is after both these records. Gill needs 123 runs more to topple Kohli's tally of 973 runs. If he achieves that, he will also break the most tons record.

MI captain Rohit Sharma lost the battle but could stop himself from praising Gill for playing one of the finest knocks of IPL 2023. Underlining Gill's knock as a difference between the two sides, Rohit also hoped that he continues the same form for India as World Test Championship (WTC) Final is not too far. "We wanted one batter just like how Shubman batted till the end, and you never know - one side is shorter and the wicket was good, anything can happen, credit where it is due, Gujarat played well," said Rohit while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.