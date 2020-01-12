हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dube honoured at BCCI Annual Awards

Jasprit Bumrah also clinched the Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer. Agarwal bagged the best international debut men player while Dube received the Lala Amarnath award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dube honoured at BCCI Annual Awards

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shivam Dube were among the prominent players awarded during the BCCI Annual Awards here on Sunday. The pacer Bumrah was felicitated with Dilip Sardesai Award for the highest wickets in the Test cricket 2018-19 while Pujara bagged the same award for becoming the highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2018-19.

Bumrah also clinched the Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer. Agarwal bagged the best international debut men player while Dube received the Lala Amarnath award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19.

Nitish Rana received the Lala Amarnath award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competition 2018-19. Virender Sharma received the best umpire award in the domestic cricket 2018-19. 

