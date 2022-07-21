Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Ahead of the series opener West Indies cricket team predicted the winners of key battles in the series. In a quiz called 'Six or Out' Windies team members were asked to predict if India's premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled against West Indies' limited overs captain Nicholas Pooran will it be a six or a wicket. Three out of five players went with the option of out, predicting that Bumrah will have the upper hand over the WI captain.

In the video, five West Indies cricketers can be seen participating in the 'Six or Out' quiz. Pooran, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein are all part of WI's squad for the upcoming India series. Pooran and Powell went with the option of out while Joseph and Hossian said that it will be a six. Hope on the other hand went with an interesting option of six on the first five balls and a wicket on the last delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the ODI series against Windies as he has been given rest by the BCCI after the England series. India will have four pace bowling options in the name of Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Singh is yet to make his ODI debut while it will be an all-young bowling attack.

India vs West Indies 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings

1st ODI: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 22 July — 7 PM IST

2nd ODI: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 24 July — 7 PM IST

3rd ODI: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad — 7 PM IST

1st T20I: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, 29 July — 8 PM IST

2nd T20I: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 1 August — 8 PM IST

3rd T20I: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, 2 August — 8 PM IST

4th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 6 August — 8 PM IST

5th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 7 August — 8 PM IST

India vs West Indies 2022: Squads

India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies ODI Squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh