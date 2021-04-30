हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran to contribute part of their IPL salaries to India's COVID-19 battle

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat (Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat on Friday announced that he will be contributing 10 per cent of his IPL 2021 salary to India's fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Saurashtra cricketer released a video on Twitter confirming the same and said his family will be looking after the donation. 

Meanwhile, earlier in the day West Indies and Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary for the same cause. The cricketer also urged Indians to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Scores of people across the country are dying in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. India has reported over 3.86 lakh fresh COVID cases since Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kolkata Knight Riders premier pacer Pat Cummins made a $50,000 donation in the PM CARES fund, and in an interview with WION on Wednesday, the cricketer confirmed that more assistance will be provided to India for this cause. 

Tags:
IPL 2021Jaydev UnadkatNicholas Pooran
