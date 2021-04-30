Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran to contribute part of their IPL salaries to India's COVID-19 battle

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat on Friday announced that he will be contributing 10 per cent of his IPL 2021 salary to India's fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Saurashtra cricketer released a video on Twitter confirming the same and said his family will be looking after the donation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day West Indies and Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary for the same cause. The cricketer also urged Indians to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

Scores of people across the country are dying in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. India has reported over 3.86 lakh fresh COVID cases since Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kolkata Knight Riders premier pacer Pat Cummins made a $50,000 donation in the PM CARES fund, and in an interview with WION on Wednesday, the cricketer confirmed that more assistance will be provided to India for this cause.