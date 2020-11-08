Jofra Archer had already predicted Joe Biden’s victory 6 years ago, Know how!

Jofra Archer’s red hot form with the ball in IPL 2020 surely left the fans of his franchise, Rajasthan Royals, craving for more. Archer grasped an impressive 20 wickets from 14 games but another strange reason why Jofra Archer is still in the news is because of one of his old tweets that is going viral now.

In a Tweet dating back to October 4, 2014, Archer had written “Joe!” – with many users engaging in a hilarious banter amongst each other, saying that this was Archer’s correct prediction from the past about the winner of the recently concluded US Presidential elections where Joe Biden emerged victorious – he will soon take oath as the 46th US President.

Here’s the Tweet which is going viral now, more than six years later:

Joe! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 4, 2014

Archer’s old Twitter posts have achieved somewhat of a cult status amongst his fans with many calling him an ‘Oracle’ of sorts, who can predict things. His fans think that Archer had given his prophecies all these years ago, correctly predicting the outcome of all important events.

Recently when Archer had dismissed Chris Gayle on 99, stopping him from getting to his century, an older Tweet of Archer had started going viral.

I know if I was bowling I know he wasn't getting da 100 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 22, 2013

His older Tweets often come into the limelight and he had correctly ‘predicted’ PM Modi’s 21-day lockdown in March as well as the Super Over in the 2019 World Cup final.

While everyone knows that Archer’s older Tweets were posted on other subjects and their relevance now is purely accidental, it is another one of those trivial topics for hardcore cricket fans to feast upon.