Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali named in England's training group for Ireland ODIs

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 24-member group that will train behind-closed-doors in Southampton ahead of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland.

The training will take place at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 16 onwards, while the players are also schedule to play two intra-squad practice matches on July 21 and 24 before the first ODI against Ireland.

As number of experienced players were not available for selection due to the ongoing England's Test series against West Indies, a number of uncapped players have been given nod in the group.

Uncapped players namely Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Richard Gleeson, Laurie Evans, Sam Hain, Tom Helm and Phil Salt have all received call-up in the 24-member group despite they are yet to appear for the national side.

Regular white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has been named as the skipper of the training squad.

Meanwhile, opener Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali--who both were excluded for the Test series against West Indies--have been named in the group for training.

Dawid Malan, Pat Brown and Chris Jordan were not available for selection due to their respective injuries.

Commenting on the squad, national selector Ed Smith said that though many multi-format players were unavailable for selection, the squad demonstrates the real depth to England’s white ball playing talent.

"Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp.We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white ball strength in depth,"ECB official website quoted Smith as saying.

Assistant coach Paul Collingwood will lead the white-ball management team in the absence of regular head coach Chris Silverwood, who is currently with the Test squad.

Collingwood will be joined by batting coach Marcus Trescothick and pace bowling coach Jon Lewis (pace bowling coach). Former Sri Lanka batting coach Jon Lewis and Neil Killeen will support Trescothick and Lewis.

Meanwhile, Claude Henderson, who has appeared in seven Tests and four ODIs for South Africa, has been named as spin bowling coach. James Foster, on the other hand, will serve as the wicket-keeping coach for Ireland series.

England and Ireland are slated to play the three-match ODI series from July 30.

The full group is as follows:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.