Kerala Air India Express plane crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli offer prayers for victims

The cricket fraternity has come in unison to express shock and grief over the recent Air India Express plane crash accident, which claimed the lives of 18 people and left several others seriously injured.

On Friday night, an Air India Vande Bharat flight with 190 people on board skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode at 7.40 p.m in rainy conditions. Captain DV Sathe, and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar had also lost their lives in the incident.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, all took to social media to condole the demise of people who lost their lives in tragic accident.

"Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident," the master blaster tweeted.

Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.

Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020

Kohli, on the other hand, wrote that he is praying for all those people who have been affected in Kozhikode plane crash.

"Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives," the Indian captain tweeted.

Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2020

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has also expressed shock over the tragedy.

"Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy," Yuvraj tweeted.

Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian opener Rohit Sharma also took to social media and tweeted, "Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news."

Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020

Here is how other reacted to the news:

My thoughts and prayers are with the people injured in the plane crash in Kerala. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. May they RIP. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 7, 2020

Absolutely tragic incident in Kerala. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured passengers and my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 7, 2020

Terrible news coming from Kozhikode. Frightening visuals of the plane breaking apart. Hoping and praying that all passengers are evacuated safely as soon as possible! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2020

My thoughts with the families of those affected by #KozhikodeAirCrash. The visuals from Kerala are heartbreaking. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured #AirIndia — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 8, 2020

The airport in Kerala, which has a tabletop runway, is operated by state-owned AAI.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the accident at the Kozhikode airport. The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been recovered at the crash site.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died after an ill-fated Air India Express flight veered off the runway and broke into two parts on Friday night.

The Union Minister is continuously taking stock of the situation arising due to the accident in Kozhikode and holding meetings with senior officials including Secretary, MoCA, Chairman, AAI, DG, DGCA and AAIB among others.