KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:30 PM IST January 31

Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 (BPL) on Monday (January 31). The Tigers didn't live up to the expectations when the two sides faced off earlier in the tournament. Tigers have been inconsistent this year with 2 wins and 2 losses, sitting 4th on the points table. They need to find a grip on things and get themselves going before it's too late.
On the other hand, Fortune Barishal are also struggling with their batting line-up failing to deliver whats needed, but the bowling department is getting the job done for them so far. Currently 5th on the points table, Barishal will look to win this one and move up in the standings.
Match Details
Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, Match No. 14
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Date & Time: January 31st at 5:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Fancode
KHT vs FBA BPL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Chris Gayle (vc), Andre Fletcher (c), Najmul Hussain Shanto
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan
Bowlers: Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jake Lintott
Captain: Andre Fletcher
Vice-captain: Chris Gayle
KHT vs FBA BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs
Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Farhad Reza, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hussain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam