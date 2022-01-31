हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh Premier Leagues 2022

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:30 PM IST January 31

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Prediction Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Match No. 14 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KHT vs FBA, Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangaladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:30 PM IST January 31
Source: Twitter

Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 (BPL) on Monday (January 31). The Tigers didn't live up to the expectations when the two sides faced off earlier in the tournament. Tigers have been inconsistent this year with 2 wins and 2 losses, sitting 4th on the points table. They need to find a grip on things and get themselves going before it's too late.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal are also struggling with their batting line-up failing to deliver whats needed, but the bowling department is getting the job done for them so far. Currently 5th on the points table, Barishal will look to win this one and move up in the standings.

Match Details

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, Match No. 14

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: January 31st at 5:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

KHT vs FBA BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Chris Gayle (vc), Andre Fletcher (c), Najmul Hussain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jake Lintott

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

KHT vs FBA BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Farhad Reza, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hussain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladesh Premier Leagues 2022BPL 2022Khulna TigersFortune BarishalDream11
Next
Story

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 7 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST January 31

Must Watch

PT2M20S

North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017, can destroy US territory