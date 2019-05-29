KL Rahul hits classy ton in warm-up game, stakes claim for No 4 slot

Indian bastman KL Rahul on Wednesday said that he is happy to to play in any position but he scored a magnificent century against Bangladesh in the warm-up game at Cardiff on Wednesday to stake his claim to No.4 slot in the Indian side. The position of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli as the top three batsmen is cast in stone and MS Dhoni gives the much required stability to middle order but the real challenge is to find a solid batsman for No 4 slot.

“I’m really happy with how I’ve bounced back and this gives me lots of confidence. When you play at this level you have to handle the pressure and the responsibility. We know we have to be tried and tested. Where I play is not for me to decide. It’s a team game and you need to be flexible. You need to be ready to bat, whatever you are given, you have to take what is thrown at you. Everyone seems to have great confidence with bat and ball, everyone is in great nick. These matches have been a great opportunity to get used to the 50-over format after coming from the IPL,” Rahul was quoted as saying in an International Cricket Council (ICC) press release.

In the inaugural warm-up game against New Zealand, Rahul was dismissed for just six by Trent Boult but on Wednesday he played very well to score a classy 108 off 99 balls. Rahul joined hands with Dhoni to add 164 runs for the fifth wicket. He slammed 12 fours and four sixes to help India post a huge total of 359 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

“Batting with Dhoni is always a dream for me. I’ve been lucky we have been able to share a few big partnerships over the years. He just dominated the spinners and is striking the ball so well. It’s a great sign for us and it’s just a pleasure to watch him from the other end when he is playing like that," Rahul was quoted as saying in ICC's press release.