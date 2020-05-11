KL Rahul reveals the toughest bowler to keep wickets

At a time when all the cricketing activities around the world are at standstill due to coronavirus, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has revealed that his fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest bowler to keep wickets to in the international cricket.

The 28-year-old recently took to his official Twitter handle and engaged in a Question and Answers sessions with his fans.

"Hey guys it's time for a Q&A session.So hit me up with your questions using #askkl.Looking forward to your questions," Rahul tweeted.

During the Q and A session, one of the Twitter user asked KL Rahul if he is enjoying wicketkeeping before also asking him to reveal the name of the toughest bowler to keep.

Replying to the same, Rahul said that he is absolutely enjoying his new role of wicketkeeping while adding that Bumrah is the toughest bowler to keep to.

"Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93,"he wrote.

Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/j9YGnWZ7ST — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, another user asked Rahul to reveal the name of his all-time favourite batsman.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that it is got to be former South African skipper AB de Villiers.

I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tIZuSPos5A — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

When asked about his favourite tennis player, Rahul said it is 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

Roger Federer https://t.co/aoQdAaNNH8 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Rahul was all set to lead Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the T20 lucrative event indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.