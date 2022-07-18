Lalit Modi has become talk of the town once again after he made his relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen public. On July 14, Modi posted a series of photos on Twitter and Instagram to announce that he is dating the former Miss Universe winner. Modi and Sushmita were brutally trolled on social media last week

Too long to write so I put it on a picture slide. For those who don’t have instagram pic.twitter.com/v2sXCvyacn July 17, 2022

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure," wrote Modi on Twitter.

After being trolled on social media for two days. Modi hit back at the trolls with a long post. In the post he made a big claim that before he had joined the BCCI, they had only Rs. 40 crores in the bank account and when he left the board they had Rs. 47, 680 crores with them

"It's time you woke up - when I joined BCCI it had 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday Nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was banned - 47,680 crores," wrote Modi in his latest Instagram post.

Modi is known as the person who coined the idea of the Indian Premier League way back in 2007. IPL is the world's richest cricket league and he was the first chairman of the cash-rich league. He was also the vice-president of BCCI from 2005 to 2010. He was suspended and eventually banned for life due to financial wrongdoings.