Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty, confirms Chetan Sharma

Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Kapil Dev is absolutely fine now and has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a successful angioplasty following a heart attack recently.

Former cricketer and Dev's former teammate Chetan Sharma took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the good news of the World Cup-winning skipper being discharged from the hospital.

"Good News Kapil Paji is absolutely fine & has been discharged from the hospital. Jai mata di," Sharma tweeted.

Good News Kapil Paji is absolutely fine & has been discharged from the hospital. Jai mata di. — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Sharma also shared a picture of Dev along with Dr. Atul Mathur who conducted angioplasty on the 61-year-old.

"Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital," he wrote.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

On Friday morning, Dev suffered a massive heart attack following which he was immediately rushed to the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. The legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty and said to be in a stable condition.

In an official statement, the hospital had said,"Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev, Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night."

Known for his copybook bowling action, Dev made his international debut for the country in 1978 during a One-Day International (ODI) match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Ayub National Stadium. The former Indian captain's Test debut came in the same month against the same oppositions at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Dev notched up 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 matches he played in the longest format of the game for India, while he also amassed 3,783 runs and claimed 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

Such was Kapil's prowess with both bat and ball that the 'Haryana Hurricane' scored eight centuries and 27 half-centuries in Test cricket besides taking over 400 wickets. He had also broken Richard Hadlee's Test record of 431 wickets.

In 1983, Dev led from the front to guide his national side to a 43-run victory over the mighty West Indies at Lord's and to India's maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup trophy. During the final clash, Dev took a running catch to dismiss the dangerous Vivian Richards off Madan Lal's delivery which changed the situation of the match .