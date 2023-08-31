Legends League Cricket 2023 To Be Played From November 18 to December 9 In India

After a successful season, Indian fans are in for some exciting times as the next edition of the Legends League Cricket will be played in India from November 18 to December 9. The Legends League, to be held soon after the Men's ODI World Cup to be held in India, will be the culmination of the festival season, which has started with the ongoing Asia Cup currently being held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The forthcoming franchise season of Legends League Cricket would certainly add to the flavour with top legends of the sport descending onto India. The return of Legends League Cricket in India at newer venues is expected to generate a lot of enthusiasm. The league will be choosing venues, keeping in mind the interest of cricketing fans, at the places where international cricket has not been played much thereby adding to the promotion of the sport, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The league will add more players this season making it more competitive and fun for the audience, it added.



#LegendsLeagueCricket is back in India! _ After a successful last season, we're thrilled to announce our return with a whirlwind of cricket action from 18th Nov. to 9th Dec!#LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/Ry0OJWmSiw — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) August 31, 2023

During the last season in Doha, some of the top players who have recently retired from international cricket like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and Chris Gayle amongst others, played with Legends League Cricket and took the level of cricket to greater heights.

India Capitals won the first Franchise season played in September 2022. As per sources, the retention policy of the teams will be announced soon along with the new Player Draft Pool.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, “Bring it on, the world-class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more legends joining the game, much more fun is expected on the field. This is what a fan like me would want.

"We expect to make the league one of the best experiences for the fans and cricketing fraternity in this category. The league is experiencing significant growth and positive changes, season on season. With the next one in India, it is likely to contribute to its popularity and appeal further,” Shastri said.