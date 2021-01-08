Life beyond retirement: What has MS Dhoni been upto, find out

MS Dhoni is preparing for a new venture outside cricket and going by the videos that surface on social media, it seems that the former India skipper is enjoying it a lot. The Jharkhand-based cricketer on Friday shared a video of him on Instagram in which he can be seen taking a bite of a freshly plucked strawberry.

"If I keep going to the farm there won't be any strawberry left for the market," Dhoni wrote in the caption. Watch the video here:

Going by the media reports, Dhoni has been growing vegetables at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, hock and papaya are extensively cultivated in about 10 acres of his 43-acre farm house at Ring Road in Sembo village. He will be sending a consignment of the vegetables to Dubai. As per a report in India Today, the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand has taken the responsibility to deliver the consignment.

Regarded as India's most successful skipper, Dhoni retired from international cricket in August last year. Under his captaincy India won the innaugral edition of T20 World Cup in 2007. He then led India to their second World Cup title in 2011, where he played a match-winning knock of 91 from 79 deliveries in the finals against Sri Lanka.