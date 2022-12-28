Australia have built a massive lead on Day 3 of their 2nd Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday (December 28). The home side lost three quick wickets of double centurion David Warner, Travis Head and Pat Cummins but a half-century from wicketkeeper Alex Carey has powered them past 500 runs in the first innings in reply to Proteas’ 189.

There is some bad new for Cummins-led side as all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the next Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground after fracturing his finger on Day 2 on Tuesday. Green has come out to bat in the MCG but will not be bowling anymore in the Boxing Day Test after picking up five wickets in the first innings.

In Karachi, visitors New Zealand will look to build on a massive 165-run opening partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Latham in reply to Pakistan’s 438 in the first innings. Conway will resume his innings on 82 while Latham is batting on 78.

The Big Bash League 2022-23 will continue on Wednesday with the Sydney Sixers taking on Melbourne Renegades. Apart from this Rani Trophy Elite Group matches will also resume on Day 2 on Wednesday.

