topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND 2022

Cricket News LIVE | Australia vs SA 2nd Test: Alex Carey extends AUS lead past 300 runs

LIVE Cricket Latest Updates in India on December 28: Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3, Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match and Ranji Trophy Day 2 action updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 08:26 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Cricket News LIVE | Australia vs SA 2nd Test: Alex Carey extends AUS lead past 300 runs
LIVE Blog

Australia have built a massive lead on Day 3 of their 2nd Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday (December 28). The home side lost three quick wickets of double centurion David Warner, Travis Head and Pat Cummins but a half-century from wicketkeeper Alex Carey has powered them past 500 runs in the first innings in reply to Proteas’ 189.

There is some bad new for Cummins-led side as all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the next Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground after fracturing his finger on Day 2 on Tuesday. Green has come out to bat in the MCG but will not be bowling anymore in the Boxing Day Test after picking up five wickets in the first innings.

In Karachi, visitors New Zealand will look to build on a massive 165-run opening partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Latham in reply to Pakistan’s 438 in the first innings. Conway will resume his innings on 82 while Latham is batting on 78.

The Big Bash League 2022-23 will continue on Wednesday with the Sydney Sixers taking on Melbourne Renegades. Apart from this Rani Trophy Elite Group matches will also resume on Day 2 on Wednesday.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from major cricket matches around the world here.

28 December 2022
08:24 AM

AUS vs SA, Day 3: Alex Carey moves along to 86

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey has moved along to 86 and all-rounder Cameron Green has batted bravely on 29 off 102 balls with a fractured finger.

Australia are 518/7, lead by 329 runs vs South Africa

08:23 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of cricket news from around the world on Wednesday (December 28).

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022Australia vs South Africa 2022Big Bash LeagueBBL 2022-23Ranji TrophyAlex CareyDevon ConwayTom Latham

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!