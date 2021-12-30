BREAKING: Team India beat South Africa in first Test to create history

30 December 2021, 15:54 PM
INDIA WIN
Team India create history as they beat South Africa by 113 runs to win the first Test and take 1-0 lead in three-match series. Also, with this win, India become the first Asian side to win a Test match in Centurion.
30 December 2021, 15:37 PM
SA 182/7 at Lunch
India within touching distance of victory reducing hosts to 182 for 7 at lunch at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday. The visitors need just three wickets to win the match.
Lunch on Day 5 of the 1st Test.
South Africa 182/7. #TeamIndia 3 wickets away from victory.
30 December 2021, 15:00 PM
OUT!
Sixth wicket falls for SA as de Kock walks back. His series comes to an end as he is skipping the remaining two Tests to be with his wife during the delivery of their child. SA in all sorts of trouble here. India just 4 wickets away from win. Siraj with the wicket here.
SA 163/6, need 142 to win
30 December 2021, 14:48 PM
SA 156/5, need 149 to win
Quinton de Kock, who joined Bavuma in the middle after fall of Elgar's wicket, is playing his strokes freely. SA know in order to survive they need to attack and put pressure on Indian bowlers. Game is poised beautifully at the moment
30 December 2021, 13:56 PM
OUT
Wicket for Bumrah as he catches Elgar right in front of stumps and the partnership has been broken.
India need five more wickets to win.
SA 131/5, need 174 to win
30 December 2021, 13:37 PM
DROPPED!
Mohammed Shami has dropped Elgar. It was an easy straightforward chance but he has spilled it.
SA looking positive today and they are playing their strokes, scoring freely.
SA 117/4, need 188 to win
30 December 2021, 13:23 PM
Bumrah and Shami resume hunt for wickets!
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling in tandem at the start. Dean Elgar has got himself a nice boundary through a leg glance. Day 5 will be about fight and resilience. Let's see how far SA go.
SA 101/4, need 204 to win
30 December 2021, 13:07 PM
Will Thunderstorms ruin India's chances in 1st Test?
30 December 2021, 13:05 PM
Hello all and welcome to our Day 5 coverage of 1st Test being played between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The Test is tilted towards India as they need six wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in three-match Test series. With Bumrah and Co in good form, Dean Elgar and the rest of the Proteas batting have to show a lot of fight. They need 211 more runs to win.
We have an exciting day of Test cricket coming up.
Stay tuned for live updates and score here.
SA - 94/4