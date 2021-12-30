हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BREAKING: Team India beat South Africa in first Test to create history

Check Live updates of the Day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 30, 2021 - 16:26
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

For latest scores and updates from 1st IND vs SA Test Day 5, scroll down

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have put India within touching distance of victory reducing hosts to 182 for 7 at lunch here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 94 for 4, the South African team reached the triple-figure mark with skipper Dean Elgar hitting a boundary in the fifth ball of the day to Mohammed Shami. In the 46th over of the South African innings, Shami dropped a caught and bowled chance of well set Dean Elgar on 63.

The Protea captain Elgar punished Indian pacers Shami and Jasprit Bumrah from there on hitting three boundaries. But India finally got the big wicket as Bumrah dismissed Elgar leg before the wicket for 77. Dean Elgar was Bumrah's third wicket in 2nd innings and South Africa's fifth wicket with a score of only 130.

After the fall of Elgar's wicket Quinton de Kock walked in and along with Temba Bavuma took the hosts total past the 150-run mark. The partnership could not last long as Mohammed Siraj got the prized scalp of de Kock. The southpaw inside-edged Siraj's delivery onto the stumps.

In the next over Shami was introduced into the attack and the pacer dismissed Wiaan Mulder for just 1 as India inched closer to victory. Bavuma and debutant Marco Jansen showed some resistance as the hosts managed 182 for 7 till lunch on day-5.

30 December 2021, 15:54 PM

INDIA WIN

Team India create history as they beat South Africa by 113 runs to win the first Test and take 1-0 lead in three-match series. Also, with this win, India become the first Asian side to win a Test match in Centurion.

30 December 2021, 15:37 PM

SA 182/7 at Lunch

India within touching distance of victory reducing hosts to 182 for 7 at lunch at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday. The visitors need just three wickets to win the match.

 

30 December 2021, 15:00 PM

OUT!

Sixth wicket falls for SA as de Kock walks back. His series comes to an end as he is skipping the remaining two Tests to be with his wife during the delivery of their child. SA in all sorts of trouble here. India just 4 wickets away from win. Siraj with the wicket here.

SA 163/6, need 142 to win

30 December 2021, 14:48 PM

SA 156/5, need 149 to win

Quinton de Kock, who joined Bavuma in the middle after fall of Elgar's wicket, is playing his strokes freely. SA know in order to survive they need to attack and put pressure on Indian bowlers. Game is poised beautifully at the moment 

30 December 2021, 13:56 PM

OUT

Wicket for Bumrah as he catches Elgar right in front of stumps and the partnership has been broken. 

India need five more wickets to win. 

SA 131/5, need 174 to win

30 December 2021, 13:37 PM

DROPPED!

Mohammed Shami has dropped Elgar. It was an easy straightforward chance but he has spilled it. 

SA looking positive today and they are playing their strokes, scoring freely. 

SA 117/4, need 188 to win

 

30 December 2021, 13:23 PM

Bumrah and Shami resume hunt for wickets!

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowling in tandem at the start. Dean Elgar has got himself a nice boundary through a leg glance. Day 5 will be about fight and resilience. Let's see how far SA go. 

SA 101/4, need 204 to win

30 December 2021, 13:07 PM

Will Thunderstorms ruin India's chances in 1st Test?

More details here in our weather report.

30 December 2021, 13:05 PM

Hello all and welcome to our Day 5 coverage of 1st Test being played between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

The Test is tilted towards India as they need six wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in three-match Test series. With Bumrah and Co in good form, Dean Elgar and the rest of the Proteas batting have to show a lot of fight. They need 211 more runs to win.

We have an exciting day of Test cricket coming up.

Stay tuned for live updates and score here.

SA - 94/4

Must Watch

PT9M

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 terrorists killed in Kulgam and Anantnag during encounter