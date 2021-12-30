हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

India vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Weather report: Thunderstorms to affect result?

Team India is on the verge of winning the first Test against South Africa and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

Team India is on the verge of winning the first Test against South Africa and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

After Indian batters failed to put up a massive total on the board in the second innings, the bowlers stepped up and have brought India closer to win. 

In the second innings, Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer (34) with the second best score being of the Extras (27). That really told the story of Indian batting. India captain Virat Kohli, struggling for runs, managed a mere 18 off 32 balls. 

The visitors set a 305-run target for the Proteas and the hosts seem to be struggling at the moment at 94/4 with captain Dean Elgar batting at 52.

India need six wickets to win and they should finish the job if they get to bowl all overs on last day of the Test. 

Weather will play a huge rule here. There are thunderstorms expected in afternoon, at around 2 PM local time, in Centurion. The day is expected to start with sun shining bright, however, the clouds may hover around. As per Accuweather, chances of thunderstorm in afternoon are high. 

Proteas will be hoping for some rain as it can help them draw this Test. If it happens, it will turn out to be a jailbreak for them.

