2nd T20I, Live Updates: Australia win toss, opt to bat against England

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20 International between England and Australia at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Hosts England lead 1-0 after they clinched a narrow two-run victory over in the first T20I and the Aussies would thus be raring to go in this one in order to level the three-match T20I series.

Chasing England's total of 162, Australia were cruising to victory at one stage after a magnificent 98-run opening stand between skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner. With the score reading 124/1, Warner and talisman Steve Smith at the crease - it looked like the match was in the visitors grasp with 6 overs still left.

But then England's bowlers sparked a magnificent turnaround as Australia lost four quick wickets for just nine runs. The middle-over collapse led to the match slipping away from Australia's fingers.

With 15-runs needed of the last over bowled by fast bowler Tom Curran, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could only muster 12 which completed England's thrilling comeback victory.

Australia were left to rue their chances and would look to come back with a strong performance in this one.

