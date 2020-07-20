हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: England declare second-innings at 129/3, set 312-run target for Windies

All-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root will resume England's second innings at their respective scores of 16 and eight.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 20, 2020 - 16:36
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having been reduced to 37 for two in their second innings, England will look to come up with a better batting performance and set a huge target for the West Indies when they head into the fifth and final Test of second Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Monday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root will resume their side's second innings at their respective scores of 16 and eight. Notably, the hosts are still maintaining a 219-run lead over the West Indies.

The Caribbean side, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the hosts as quickly as possible in order to set a chaseable target for them.(Also Read, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4: As it happened)

Earlier, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes bagged three wickets each, while Sam Curran (2 for 70), Dom Bess (1 for 67) and Ben Stokes (1 for 29) also chipped in to help England bundle out West Indies for 287 runs in their first innings in reply to their score of 469 for nine declared.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) were notable contributors for the Caribbean side.

Here are the live updates:

20 July 2020, 16:15 PM

WICKET!! Joe Root departed for 22. The England batsman,who was looking to take a single, was ran out after Shane Dowrich passed the ball to bowler Alzarri joseph to bowler Jason Holder running in from mid-on who rattled the stumps in the 16th over. England 94/3 (16 overs) 

20 July 2020, 16:05 PM

FIFTY! Ben Stokes has brought up a half-century off just 36 balls. He achieved the feat by smashing the third ball of the 14th over from Shannon Gabriel to long-off for six runs. England 86/2 (14 overs)

20 July 2020, 15:53 PM

Ben Stokes (41) and Joe Root (16) continue to remain steady at the crease as the duo has brought an over 50-run partnership for the third wicket. Meanwhile, England have also crossed a half-century mark in their second innings. England 71/2 (12 overs)

 

20 July 2020, 15:34 PM

Ben Stokes and Joe Root have walked down the crease to resume England's second innings. Kemar Roach opens the attack for the West Indies today.

20 July 2020, 15:26 PM

There is a bit of drizzle earlier today in Manchester. However, the hover cover is now off and the play is most likely to begin on time.But there could be possible interruptions later in the day as there's a cloud approaching the ground.

Full coverage

Full coverage

