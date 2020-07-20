2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: England declare second-innings at 129/3, set 312-run target for Windies

20 July 2020, 16:15 PM
WICKET!! Joe Root departed for 22. The England batsman,who was looking to take a single, was ran out after Shane Dowrich passed the ball to bowler Alzarri joseph to bowler Jason Holder running in from mid-on who rattled the stumps in the 16th over. England 94/3 (16 overs)
20 July 2020, 16:05 PM
FIFTY! Ben Stokes has brought up a half-century off just 36 balls. He achieved the feat by smashing the third ball of the 14th over from Shannon Gabriel to long-off for six runs. England 86/2 (14 overs)
20 July 2020, 15:53 PM
Ben Stokes (41) and Joe Root (16) continue to remain steady at the crease as the duo has brought an over 50-run partnership for the third wicket. Meanwhile, England have also crossed a half-century mark in their second innings. England 71/2 (12 overs)
20 July 2020, 15:34 PM
Ben Stokes and Joe Root have walked down the crease to resume England's second innings. Kemar Roach opens the attack for the West Indies today.
20 July 2020, 15:26 PM
There is a bit of drizzle earlier today in Manchester. However, the hover cover is now off and the play is most likely to begin on time.But there could be possible interruptions later in the day as there's a cloud approaching the ground.