2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: England declare second-innings at 129/3, set 312-run target for Windies

Having been reduced to 37 for two in their second innings, England will look to come up with a better batting performance and set a huge target for the West Indies when they head into the fifth and final Test of second Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Monday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root will resume their side's second innings at their respective scores of 16 and eight. Notably, the hosts are still maintaining a 219-run lead over the West Indies.

The Caribbean side, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the hosts as quickly as possible in order to set a chaseable target for them.(Also Read, England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4: As it happened)

Earlier, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes bagged three wickets each, while Sam Curran (2 for 70), Dom Bess (1 for 67) and Ben Stokes (1 for 29) also chipped in to help England bundle out West Indies for 287 runs in their first innings in reply to their score of 469 for nine declared.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) were notable contributors for the Caribbean side.

Here are the live updates: